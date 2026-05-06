Woman charged after shots fired into home

HARRISON TWP — A woman accused of making threats and shooting at a home is facing charges.
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Tamara Fuller was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of menacing by stalking, aggravated menacing, and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.
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On April 26, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots being fired into a home on Forest Park Drive.
Detectives searched Fuller’s home after learning of prior threats made against people associated with the home on Forest Park Drive.
Detectives allegedly found a gun and ammunition.
We will continue to follow this story.
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