Woman flown to local hospital, 1 in custody after suspected OVI crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter flew a woman to a local hospital after a suspected OVI crash in Darke County late Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies and medics responded at 11:45 a.m. to an injury crash at State Route 118 and Hillgrove-Woodington Road, as previously reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation showed that Austin Ditty, 28, drove a black Chevy Silverado southbound on SR-118 after two other vehicles passed him. As they approached the intersection of Hillgrove-Woodington Road, he tried to pass other vehicles on the left and hit a maroon Nissan Murano, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The SUV was turning left onto Hillgrove-Woodington Road. The Nissan went off the road into a cornfield and rolled over onto its top.

The truck went off the right side of the road, then back off the left side of the road, and came to rest in a ditch, the sheriff’s office said.

Medics mechanically extricated the Nissan driver, identified as 55-year-old Barbara Baker. A medical helicopter flew her to Miami Valley Hospital. Ditty and his front seat passenger refused treatment.

Further investigation revealed that Ditty was suspected of OVI.

He is being held in the Darke County Jail on a vehicular assault charge, online jail records indicate.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]