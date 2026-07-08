Woman with 7 prior OVI convictions arrested again

CLARK COUNTY — A repeat OVI offender was arrested in Springfield on Friday, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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A trooper with the Springfield Post was on routine patrol when they saw Amber L. Short, 45, of Kentucky, driving south on Fountain Avenue near Drover Road.

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They stopped Short after observing an equipment violation, the spokesperson said.

Short allegedly showed signs of impairment during the traffic stop and was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs (OVI).

The spokesperson said Short has seven prior lifetime OVI convictions, which happened in 2007, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2019.

Three of those were felony convictions, making this arrest a felony OVI.

Short was also charged with following too close and violating the rear license plate illumination requirements.

She was released from the Springfield Post with a pending court date, the spokesperson said.

Motorists are encouraged to report dangerous or impaired driving on Ohio roadways by calling #677.

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