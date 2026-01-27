WPAFB, National Museum of U.S. Air Force announce closures

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Winter weather is continuing to impact the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Parts of the region saw more than a foot of snow over the weekend.

On Tuesday, WPAFB is open for mission essential personnel and medical appointments due to hazardous snow and icy roads.

Mission-essential personnel are scheduled to work as usual, and must use Gate 12A (AFMC HQ) or 22B (I-675). Those with travel concerns should coordinate with their direct supervisor, the base said.

The Wright-Patterson Medical Center will be open for appointments, labs, and the pharmacy. Only parking lots 1 and 3 will be open with limited spots.

The Child Development Center (CDC) will open for mission-essential employees only, and operations will be consolidated to the Wright Field North CDC from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The dining facility remains open for dorm residents and mission-essential personnel.

The base said it will be fully operational and open on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will remain closed on Tuesday due to the ongoing weather conditions.

This closure includes all on-site operations of the Air Force Museum Foundation, including the Museum Store and Museum Attractions, as well as the National Aviation Hall of Fame.

