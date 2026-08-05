Wright-Patterson AFB to hold combat readiness drill next week

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will conduct a full-scale Combat Readiness Inspection exercise next week to test rapid response and deployment capabilities.

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The exercise is scheduled to run from Aug. 10 through Aug. 14, a spokesperson from the base said.

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The event, known as a CRI, is designed to demonstrate base sustainment operations in high-threat environments.

“The CRI is designed to assess the installation’s capability to generate and employ forces, respond to and neutralize threats and effectively accomplish mission objectives while operating in a complex, contested environment,” Dustin Campbell, the director of inspections and inspector general for the 88th Air Base Wing, said.

Base personnel and residents can expect to see increased activity throughout the base for the duration of the week, the spokesperson said.

This activity will include simulated gunfire, an increased presence of armed Airmen in defensive positions and the use of exercise role-players.

Officials have notified local emergency dispatch and response agencies in the surrounding communities about the scheduled training.

The installation’s “Giant Voice” public address system and alert sirens will be activated periodically throughout the five days.

All audio announcements related to the training will be preceded and followed by the phrase “Exercise, Exercise, Exercise.”

While normal gate operations will remain in effect, base officials said residents and personnel should anticipate minor delays at entry points due to heightened security measures.

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