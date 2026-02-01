Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to close some base facilities, services due to Government shutdown

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is located in Greene and Montgomery counties and is the Dayton region's largest employer.

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base announced that some base facilities and services will be closed during the partial Government Shutdown.

Due to a lapse in federal funding, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has closed some of its facilities and services and limited hours on others, according to a post on the Base’s Facebook page.

The following facilities and services are closed during the shutdown:

Civilian Personnel Office

Valkyrie Café (National Museum of the U.S. Air Force)

Auto Hobby Shop

Woodshop

Dodge Indoor Pool

Recycling Center – Area A

Recycling Center – Area B Prairie Trace Golf Course (seasonal closure)

Several facilities remain open, but some locations are operating on limited hours or services:

Commissary

Remains open at normal operations and hours

Base Exchange

Remains open at normal operations and hours

Education & Training

Airman Leadership School – Mon–Fri, 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Education & Training – By appointment only (military testing)

Food & Dining

Wingman’s 22 BBQ (Bldg. 22) – Tue–Fri, 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

Wingman’s Courtyard Café (Bldg. 620) – Tue–Thu, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Wingman’s Sphinx Café (Bldg. 822) – Mon–Fri, 7 a.m.–3 p.m.

Wingman’s Sphinx Coffee (Bldg. 822) – Mon–Fri, 6 a.m.–4 p.m.

Wings Bar & Grille – Wed–Fri, 3–10 p.m.

Wright Bites – Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Dining Facilities

711 Dining Facility – 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Flight Kitchen – Daily, 5 a.m.–7 p.m.

Pitsenbarger DFAC – Breakfast: 6–8 a.m., Lunch: 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Dinner: 5–7 p.m.

Child & Youth Programs

Family Child Care Office – Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

New Horizons CDC – Mon–Fri, 6:30 a.m.–5:45 p.m.

Wright Field North CDC – Mon–Fri, 6:30 a.m.–5:45 p.m.

Wright Field South CDC – Mon–Fri, 6:30 a.m.–5:45 p.m.

Prairies School-Age Program – Mon–Fri, 6:30 a.m.–5:45 p.m.

Prairies Youth Center - Mon–Thu, 1:45–7 p.m., Fri, 1:45–8 p.m.

Fitness & Recreation

Dodge, Jarvis & Wright Field Fitness Centers – CAC-coded entry only

Twin Base Golf Course – Daily, 7:30 a.m.–7 p.m.

Kittyhawk Lanes Bowling Center – Open with varied hours

Rod & Gun Club – Open (varied days/hours)

Tennis Club – Open (see FSS website)

Outdoor Recreation – Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Personnel & Support Services

Military Personnel Flight – Career Development, Customer Support, Force Management, IPR (reduced hours)

Manpower & Organization – Limited service

Military & Family Readiness Center – Limited service

NAF Human Resources – Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Information, Tickets & Travel – Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Honor Guard – Mon–Fri, 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Official Mail Center – Open (check website for hours)

Mortuary Affairs – On call, 937-503-6084

Lodging

Wright-Patterson Inn – Open 24/7

The post stated that hours and availability may change as appropriations and funding conditions evolve.

People are asked to check official base channels or contact facilities directly before visiting.

