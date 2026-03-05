Wright State blows out Cleveland State, advances to Horizon League semifinals

No. 4 Kellen Pickett attempts a shot against Cleveland State on March 4, 2026

DAYTON — The Wright State men’s basketball team pulled away in the second half against Cleveland State in the first round of the 2026 Horizon League Men’s Basketball Championship.

Kellen Pickett led four Raiders in double figures with a game-high 18 points.

He also grabbed six rebounds, finished with two assists, two blocks, and a steal in WSU’s 90-61 win over Cleveland State.

Michael Cooper finished with a career-high 17 points and got seven boards. T.J. Burch and Michael Imariagbe each scored 16.

Wright State improves to 21-11 overall and advances to the semifinals in Indianapolis.

The Vikings trailed by one point, 29-28, with just over two minutes left until halftime. But the Raiders led 35-30 at the break.

WSU went on a 17-3 run early in the second to take control. They led 65-42 with 10:44 remaining and never looked back.

Wright State’s next game will be on Monday, March 9, in the first semifinal game of the 2026 Horizon League Men’s Basketball Championship.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. at Corteva Coliseum in Indianapolis. The Raiders will play the winner of Green Bay/Northern Kentucky.

