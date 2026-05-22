Wright State’s Horizon League tournament baseball game moved due to expected rain

DAYTON — The Horizon League has moved up the start time of Wright State’s baseball game on Friday.
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The Raiders posted on social media that the first pitch of their Horizon League Baseball semifinal game against Milwaukee will be at 9 a.m.
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WSU advanced after beating Oakland, 7-5, on Thursday.
The Raiders trailed 5-1 but scored six unanswered runs to win the game.
Cam Allen pitched 8.2 innings for Wright State.
Wright State is the top-seed in this tournament while Milwaukee is the No. 2 seed.
All tournament games will be played at Nischwitz Stadium.
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