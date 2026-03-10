Luke Bryan's new radio single is coming soon

There's new music coming from Luke Bryan even sooner than you probably expected.

A new ad in the weekly edition of Country Aircheck reveals "Country and She Knows It" will arrive March 27. It will also be Luke's new radio single.

A full-page photo shows a grinning Luke reclining on a sofa, clad in camo pants, boots and a jean jacket, with drink in hand and a guitar just slightly out of frame.

You can hear a snippet of the song in a new social media video that shows Luke listening to the track in the studio.

"Country and She Knows It" follows the song that inspired the name of his tour, "Word on the Street," which came out Feb. 20.

Of course, Luke's also nearing the top-30 with "Ride, Ride, Ride," his collab with George Birge.

