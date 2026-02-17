Luke Combs' Category 10 forecast to hit Orlando

Luke Combs' Nashville bar is heading south.

"The forecast is in… Category 10 is coming to Orlando," the hitmaker revealed on Instagram. "Set to open in late 2027, Category 10 Orlando will sit right in heart of Orlando Universal's CityWalk[.] Get ready for live music, free line dancing, Carolina-style eats and more! You won't want to miss this[.]"

Category 10 is a partnership with Opry Entertainment Group, which transformed Nashville's well-known Wildhorse Saloon into the new venue in 2024. The name is a play on Luke's breakthrough hit, "Hurricane."

A new location is set to open in Las Vegas this fall, as well.

