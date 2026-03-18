Luke Combs is ready to play the Super Bowl halftime show

Luke Combs believes the moment is now for a country artist to play the Super Bowl halftime show.

"It's time," he says on a new episode of The Zach Sang Show. "Whoever's having those conversations to have, I don't know, like, it's above my pay grade. I don't think that's a thing you like pitch yourself for ... but yeah, I think it's time for something like that to happen, and whoever it is, I'm going to be just pumped for country music."

While he stops short of pitching himself, he does have some ideas about who should do it.

"I think the people would love it," he says. "That’s no pitch for me, I think it’s just a pitch for country music in general, you know? Whether it’s Garth [Brooks] or Morgan Wallen or whoever it is, like, somebody deserves to be up there doing the thing.”

The "Days Like These" hitmaker reveals he's never been approached about the possibility, but he'd welcome it.

“Hell yeah, I would do it. I would do it right now," he says.

The most recent country artist to play the Super Bowl was Shania Twain, who performed in 2003 alongside Sting and No Doubt. The only all-country halftime show happened in 1994, when Clint Black, The Judds, Travis Tritt and Tanya Tucker occupied the coveted slot.

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