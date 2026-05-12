Luke Combs may be 'Sleepless,' but it's not slowing him down any

For the fifth week in a row, Luke Combs is still waking up the Billboard Country Airplay chart by keeping "Sleepless in a Hotel Room" at #1.

While that's plenty impressive, it's just par for the course for a Luke Combs hit. It's his third-longest stay atop the tally so far, matching the performance of 2023's "Fast Car," 2021's "Better Together" and 2019's "Even Though I'm Leaving."

"Forever After All" made it six weeks in 2021, while Luke's all-time record-holder so far is "Beautiful Crazy," which reigned for seven weeks in 2019.

Over on the comparable Mediabase chart, "Sleepless" is enjoying its second week of all-nighters.

In all, that means Luke has spent 42 weeks at #1 as a soloist, matching Keith Urban's record.

If you wonder where that puts them in history, the Aussie and the North Carolinian are at 13th place overall when it comes to their time at the top.

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