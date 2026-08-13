Luke Combs' My Kinda Saturday Night Tour will return in 2027

Luke Combs' My Kinda Saturday Night Tour (Courtesy Luke Combs/Sacks & Co.)

Luke Combs' My Kinda Saturday Night Tour didn't end with his three sold-out shows at London's Wembley Stadium. He's extending the run into 2027.

The "Be By You" hitmaker will restart the trek April 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The dozen-date itinerary wraps June 26 at Petco Park in San Diego.

Along the way, he'll hit Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, Detroit’s Ford Field, Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium and Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High.

Treaty Oak Revival, Avery Anna, Shenandoah and Wyatt McCubbin will open the in-the-round shows.

Presales start Aug. 19, before tickets become available to the public on Aug. 21.

Luke sold more than 1.3 million tickets his initial My Kinda Saturday Night run.

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