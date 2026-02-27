Luke Grimes is 'Haunted' ahead of Riley Green's 'Marshals' debut

If you can hardly wait for the premiere of Marshals on Sunday, you can check out a new song by its star now.

Singer, songwriter and actor Luke Grimes has just dropped "Haunted," which appears in both the new CBS show and on his new album. His sophomore record, REDBIRD, is set to arrive April 3.

Marshals continues the story of Kayce Dutton, which began on Yellowstone, and will also mark the acting debut of Riley Green — something that grew out of his friendship with Luke.

Riley tells Entertainment Tonight he was already thinking about doing some acting when he happened to meet the star from the Taylor Sheridan universe.

"As he was starting his music career," Riley recalls. "I was kind of trying to help him out in town, and we wrote some songs together and it was really just buddies talking ... and he was like, 'Maybe you should do some acting?'"

The 13-episode debut season of Marshals starts Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

