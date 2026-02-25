Megan Moroney delivers 'Beautiful Things' to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Megan Moroney recently took time out of her busy schedule promoting her new album, Cloud 9, to spend the day at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

During her day in Memphis, she visited with patients and their families and also delivered a command performance.

"There's a lot of hope in this song, and I want to dedicate the song 'Beautiful Things' to all of you today," she told the crowd. "I hope that if you ever need this song that it finds you."

Megan also gave out paper hearts with the question "What's your beautiful thing when times get hard?" inspired by the song, encouraging the audience to fill in their answers.

You can check out a recap of Megan's visit on Instagram, complete with her "Beautiful Things" performance and part of her visits with patients Faith, Erma and Hudsyn.

Founded by actor Danny Thomas, St. Jude works to cure childhood illnesses, while also making sure parents never receive a bill for their child's treatment.

