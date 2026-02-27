Megan Moroney reveals there's more to 'Cloud 9' than expected

A week after Cloud 9's Feb. 20 release, Megan Moroney's already surprising fans with more music.

The bonus cut "Sorry... I Meant Tonight" expands on the 15 tracks from her third album.

“So, you pick a place and I’ll pick a time/ Under the stars or the city lights/ What are you doing for the rest of your life?/ Oh sorry, I meant tonight," she sings on the just-released new addition.

Currently on her 9 Cities. 9 Days fan-focused promotional tour, Megan's booked for a return appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, where she'll play a surprise cut from Cloud 9.

She played "No Caller ID" on the NBC late-night staple in 2024.

