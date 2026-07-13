Meghan Patrick's still making music? 'I Sure Hope So'

Meghan Patrick may currently be off the road as she awaits the birth of their first child, but she's making good on her promise to keep working as much as she can.

She's just put out her first new music since the release of the deluxe Golden Child (The Final Chapter), named for her top-20 hit.

"'I Sure Hope So' is about that moment of karmic deliverance where a happy and healed version of you runs into the person who nearly destroyed you," Meghan says. "The one who broke your heart more than once but you still went back for more just to be hurt again, all because you didn't love yourself enough to know you deserved better."

“But that was the old you," she continues, "and it's clear the new version of you has changed, and they've noticed too. As they study your face searching for any sign of the 'old you,' they tease, 'You've changed'… you smile triumphantly and say, 'I sure hope so,' because you know that insecure girl they're looking for is long gone, and never coming back.”

Of course, the long-awaited baby is also the first child for Mitchell Tenpenny, who tied the knot with Meghan in October 2022.

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