Midland covers Stapleton on 'Drinkin' Dark Whiskey'

You can find out what it sounds like when Midland covers Chris Stapleton on their latest track, one the ACM male artist of the year co-wrote with his SteelDrivers bandmate Mike Henderson.

"'Drinkin' Dark Whiskey' is a seminal honky tonk up tempo classic that Stapleton wrote and fine artists like Gary Allan and The SteelDrivers have cut and performed," lead singer Mark Wystrach says. "We liked the song as it provided us with an opportunity to do a bluegrass arrangement on the chorus that really soars!"

"It’s catchy as hell, up tempo and a lot of fun to play and sing," he adds.

"Drinkin' Dark Whiskey" follows "Marlboro Man," which came out in January.

Look for Midland to sing both when they play the American Championship Rodeo Weekend May 22 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, ahead of their European tour in June.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.