Miranda Lambert puts 'Crisco' on the dance floor at Billy Bob's

Miranda Lambert's taking her country disco album to the dance floor of the world's largest honky-tonk.

"When I was in the studio recording Crisco, I kept picturing the rhinestone saddle at Billy Bob's," Miranda says. "It's the perfect visual for a country disco album: honky tonk with some extra rhinestones and shine."

"I’ve played some of my all-time favorite shows at Billy Bob’s and it felt like the best place to bring everyone together to have fun and live out the feeling of this album," she adds.

The single show will take place Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Billy Bob's Texas in Ft. Worth, just days after Crisco's Oct. 2 release.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

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