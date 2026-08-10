Morgan Wallen sets another record at #1, but he 'Had Some Help'

Country powerhouses Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen top the country chart once again, as "I Can't Love You Anymore" rises to #1 on Billboard Country Airplay in only its 15th week.

This is Ella's fifth #1 and Morgan's 22nd, following "Don't We," which is just off its second week at the pinnacle.

It's only the third time in the 36-year history of the chart that an artist has been #1 in consecutive weeks with different songs.

Tim McGraw first accomplished the feat in 2002, when "The Cowboy in Me" replaced Jo Dee Messina's "Bring on the Rain," which features his vocals.

And wouldn't you know it? The second time it happened, Morgan himself was the culprit. In 2024, "Cowgirls" with ERNEST succeeded Post Malone's "I Had Some Help."

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