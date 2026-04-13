Morgan Wallen switches things up on the sold-out Still the Problem Tour launch

Morgan Wallen is officially back on the road, after setting his Still the Problem Tour in motion to a sold-out crowd Friday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Podcaster Theo Von joined him in a hype video, before he resumed his tradition of walking out with a local celebrity. This time it was NFL Hall of Famer Jared Allen, a former Minnesota Viking.

Morgan started the 28-song set with "Don't We," before reaching back to 2023's One Thing at a Time for "I Wrote the Book."

“We took a few months off after tour last year," he told his fans. "Whenever I walk out and there’s a welcome like that, I always ask, ‘Why did I take so many months off?’ But it’s been good for me, good for my band, good for my team."

“I feel like we’re ready to do it again this year. I appreciate y’all for being [here] the first night on the Still the Problem Tour," he continued. "We’re gonna sing quite a few songs tonight. I tried to switch up the set list a little bit this year – I hope y’all enjoy.”

Midway through, Morgan traveled to another stage near the back for an acoustic set of "Cover Me Up," "I'm a Little Crazy" and "Wasted on You."

Back on the main stage, he started back at the beginning, doing his first #1, "Up Down," with Vincent Mason and Gavin Adcock. Thomas Rhett was next, subbing for ERNEST on "Cowgirls."

Morgan closed with an encore of "Sand in My Boots" solo on piano, followed by "Last Night" and "Whiskey Glasses."

The troupe pulls into Tuscaloosa on Friday to play Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, this time with Ella Langley, Vincent Mason and Zach John King along to kick things off.

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