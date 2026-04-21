Morgan Wallen's ready to give his high school baseball field a $1.2 million upgrade

Morgan Wallen's planning to give $1.2 million to his alma mater to revamp its baseball field, according to ABC's Knoxville affiliate, WATE.

The 2011 graduate of Gibbs High School in Corryton, Tennessee, was on the baseball team when it made it to the national championship in 2010. In 2025, the school renamed the field after the "Don't We" hitmaker.

The money would be used to transform Morgan Wallen Field into a "versatile, state-of-the-art multi-use athletic field," with plans to build a softball hitting and pitching facility on campus, as well.

Morgan's previously made donations to the band program, basketball, Gibbs Youth Sports and Jefferson City Little League.

Next up, the Knox County Commission just needs to approve the donation from the Morgan Wallen Foundation at its upcoming April meeting.

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