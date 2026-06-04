Most popular girl names in the 50s in Ohio

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1950s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration.

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Most popular girl names in the 50s in Ohio

Perhaps no decade in US history conjures up more imagery of all-American idealism than the 1950s. A politically conservative era, the '50s introduced the world to some of the most enduring cultural touchstones of the USA: milkshakes, Elvis Presley, "I Love Lucy," and sock-hops. One might imagine classic American kids named Jimmy and Susie splitting a hot-fudge sundae at a local soda shop—and you'd actually be historically accurate. James and Susan were in fact two of the most popular names of the decade.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 50s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

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#30. Beverly

Beverly is a name of English origin meaning "beaver stream or meadow".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 6,541

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 55 (#1,271 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 97,785 (#36 most common name)

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#29. Teresa

Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning "huntress".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,046

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 96 (#909 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 114,275 (#30 most common name)

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#28. Judith

Judith is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "praised".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,289

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 78 (#1,040 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 108,753 (#34 most common name)

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#27. Joyce

Joyce is a name of Latin origin meaning "lord".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,329

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 57 (#1,238 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 114,976 (#29 most common name)

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#26. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,415

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,824 (#15 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 165,658 (#21 most common name)

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#25. Margaret

Margaret is a name of Greek origin meaning "pearl".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,612

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 933 (#109 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 149,583 (#23 most common name)

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#24. Christine

Christine is a name of English origin meaning "follower of Christ".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,692

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 76 (#1,060 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 113,340 (#31 most common name)

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#23. Denise

Denise is a name of Greek origin meaning "to be devoted to Bacchus".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,943

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 27 (#1,690 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 123,774 (#26 most common name)

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#22. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "servant of God".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 9,469

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 448 (#267 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 115,691 (#28 most common name)

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#21. Janet

Janet is a name of Scottish origin meaning "God is gracious".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 9,836

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 12 (#2,161 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 167,519 (#20 most common name)

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#20. Kathy

Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 10,648

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 13 (#2,107 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 157,930 (#22 most common name)

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#19. Cheryl

Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning "cherry fruit".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 12,034

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 11 (#2,237 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 171,390 (#19 most common name)

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#18. Brenda

Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning "sword".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 12,118

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 53 (#1,293 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 209,243 (#18 most common name)

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#17. Diane

Diane is a name of Latin origin meaning "divine".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 12,321

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 11 (#2,237 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 210,627 (#17 most common name)

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#16. Donna

Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning "lady of the home".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 12,458

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 17 (#1,951 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 270,333 (#10 most common name)

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#15. Kathleen

Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning "pure".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 13,077

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 103 (#872 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 224,341 (#15 most common name)

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#14. Carol

Carol is a name of German origin meaning "free man".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 13,316

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 14 (#2,070 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 222,654 (#16 most common name)

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#13. Sharon

Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "a fertile plain".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 13,993

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 50 (#1,327 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 232,809 (#14 most common name)

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#12. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 14,461

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 81 (#1,015 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 251,594 (#12 most common name)

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#11. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning "moon goddess".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 16,242

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 113 (#831 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 263,429 (#11 most common name)

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#10. Nancy

Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 16,680

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 93 (#930 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 286,812 (#9 most common name)

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#9. Pamela

Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning "all sweetness".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 17,250

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10 (#2,330 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 237,395 (#13 most common name)

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#8. Debra

Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 19,077

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10 (#2,330 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 341,346 (#7 most common name)

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#7. Barbara

Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning "foreign".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 20,294

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 121 (#786 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 345,723 (#6 most common name)

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#6. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning "pure".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 22,656

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 122 (#781 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 332,533 (#8 most common name)

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#5. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "lily".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 24,526

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 156 (#646 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 437,773 (#4 most common name)

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#4. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning "noble".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 24,804

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 71 (#1,093 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 459,686 (#3 most common name)

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#3. Deborah

Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 29,216

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 87 (#972 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 430,541 (#5 most common name)

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#2. Linda

Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning "beautiful".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 31,285

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 164 (#627 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 564,363 (#2 most common name)

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#1. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "drop of the sea".

Ohio

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 34,149

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 896 (#117 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 625,609 (#1 most common name)