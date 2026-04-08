Most popular girl names in the 90s in Ohio

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration.

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Most popular girl names in the 90s in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

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#30. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,327

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,691 (#1 most common name, +31.5% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,907 (#38 most common name)

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#29. Kelsey

Kelsey is a name of English origin meaning "ship's victory".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,356

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 261 (#437 (tie) most common name, -94.0% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 85,122 (#33 most common name)

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#28. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Joy Of The Father".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,481

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,651 (#18 most common name, -40.8% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,769 (#42 most common name)

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#27. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "servant of God".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,515

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 448 (#267 most common name, -90.1% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,717 (#23 most common name)

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#26. Allison

Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning "noble."

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,541

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 952 (#105 most common name, -79.0% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,431 (#41 most common name)

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#25. Chelsea

Chelsea is a name of English origin meaning "port for chalk".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,560

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 136 (#710 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 84,782 (#34 most common name)

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#24. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning "son of Matthew".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,702

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,257 (#25 most common name, -52.0% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,860 (#29 most common name)

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#23. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning "white shadow, white wave".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,711

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 213 (#510 most common name, -95.5% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,032 (#16 most common name)

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#22. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,817

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 145 (#680 most common name, -97.0% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,834 (#14 most common name)

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#21. Danielle

Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,019

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 293 (#392 most common name, -94.2% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,595 (#24 most common name)

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#20. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning "rational".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,041

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 466 (#255 most common name, -90.8% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,254 (#21 most common name)

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#19. Morgan

Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "sea chief".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,272

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 784 (#135 most common name, -85.1% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,196 (#30 most common name)

Bodler // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#18. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning "ambergris", a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,473

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 124 (#769 (tie) most common name, -97.7% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,605 (#20 most common name)

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#17. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,504

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 228 (#492 most common name, -95.9% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 136,100 (#17 most common name)

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#16. Courtney

Courtney is a name of French origin meaning "short nose".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,318

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 75 (#1066 most common name, -98.8% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 113,289 (#22 most common name)

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#15. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning "helper".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,419

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 656 (#167 most common name, -89.8% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,198 (#18 most common name)

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#14. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning "the bay or laurel plant".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,066

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 505 (#235 most common name, -92.9% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,590 (#13 most common name)

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#13. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,642

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,824 (#15 most common name, -63.0% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,690 (#8 most common name)

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#12. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "ewe".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,918

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 487 (#249 most common name, -93.8% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,164 (#15 most common name)

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#11. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning "slim and fair".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,129

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 367 (#311 most common name, -95.5% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,892 (#12 most common name)

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#10. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning "worthy of love".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,292

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 281 (#405 most common name, -96.6% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,131 (#6 most common name)

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#9. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,575

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,927 (#39 (tie) most common name, -77.5% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,814 (#11 most common name)

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#8. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "pearl".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,295

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 131 (#735 (tie) most common name, -98.6% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,373 (#10 most common name)

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#7. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning "one who tailors clothes".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,927

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 724 (#144 most common name, -92.7% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,038 (#9 most common name)

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#6. Brittany

Brittany is a name of French origin meaning "from Briton".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,477

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 65 (#1144 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,822 (#7 most common name)

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#5. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "told by God".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,477

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 842 (#126 most common name, -92.0% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,020 (#5 most common name)

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#4. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "princess".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,043

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 859 (#123 most common name, -92.2% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,413 (#4 most common name)

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#3. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God beholds".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,308

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 262 (#435 (tie) most common name, -97.9% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 303,129 (#1 most common name)

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#2. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning "to strive".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,374

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,972 (#37 most common name, -84.1% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,260 (#3 most common name)

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#1. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning "ash tree meadow".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,779

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 291 (#396 (tie) most common name, -97.9% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,820 (#2 most common name)