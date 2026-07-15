Move over, Chief: Eric Church's Band takes center stage for charity

The Eric Church Band continues its tradition of giving back with Music Row for MusiCares, set to take place Sunday, Aug. 9, at Chief's on Broadway.

Band members Jeff Hyde and Driver Williams will be joined by songwriters Casey Beathard, Luke Dick, Jonathan Singleton and Dan Isbell for a Nashville evening of stories and songs.

Since they're also teasing special guests, you never know if the boss — in this case, The Chief — may show up.

Tickets are on sale now. Proceeds will go to MusiCares, the Grammy organization's nonprofit that helps give "health and human services to members of the music community."

Since 2012, the Eric Church Band has raised more than $3.5 million through its annual golf tourney and auction.

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