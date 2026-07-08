Movies and TV shows casting this week in Cleveland

Stacker compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Orlando using listings from Casting Networks.

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Movies and TV shows casting this week in Cleveland

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Cleveland and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Goodlucks Stl

- Project type: theatre

- Roles:

-- Lynne the Publicist ($200 flat rate)

-- Daughter to the Goodlucks ($200 flat rate)

- Casting: Cleveland

- Learn more about the theatre production here

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Casting Darling

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Actor (pay not available)

- Casting: Cleveland

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Singles Ready for Love, Risk, and Real Connection

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Voiceover Narrator ($300/day)

- Casting: Cleveland

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Sixth Avenue Saints

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Deli Man Raj (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)

-- Mr. Bonanno (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)

- Casting: Cleveland

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Japanese Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Toshiko ($250/day )

- Casting: Cleveland

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Finding Love

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

-- Singles (TBD)

- Casting: Cleveland

- Learn more about the documentary here

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Treveyon Henderson's Story

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- College Treveyon Henderson ($650/day + travel/lodging + 10%)

- Casting: Cleveland

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Carl Jackson's the Judgement

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Jenny (200 a day)

- Casting: Cleveland

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Vampir

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Robert (SAG Scale + 10% or on a flat deal)

- Casting: Cleveland

- Learn more about the feature film here