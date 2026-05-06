Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Harrisburg.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Columbus

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Columbus, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Summary Justice'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Rubey Hulen (lead, male, 30-40)

--- James T. Scott (lead, male, 35-40)

--- George Vaughn (lead, male, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $8,500

- Casting locations: Columbus

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Me and My Daddy'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mish (lead, male, 6-11)

--- Jay (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Cindy (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $4,900

- Casting locations: Columbus

- Learn more about the short film here

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'The Roots Do Bleed'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Coretta Mosely (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Yvie Mosely (supporting, female, 21-30)

--- Oscar Junior (supporting, male, 30-60)

- Roles pay up to: $625

- Casting locations: Columbus

- Learn more about the short film here

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'I Apologize'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Guest on TV Reality Talk Show in Columbus Ohio (real people, all genders, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $50

- Casting locations: Columbus

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Fight Back

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Henchwoman (lead, female, 30+)

- Roles pay up to: $25

- Casting locations: Columbus

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Never Have I Ever'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Derek (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary (+1 more genders), 18-28)

--- Sarah (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary (+1 more genders), 18-28)

--- Zeke (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary (+1 more genders), 18-28)

- Casting locations: Columbus

- Learn more about the short film here

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'The Magician's Journey'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Magician (lead, male, 20+)

--- Fortune Teller (supporting, female, 20+)

- Casting locations: Columbus

- Learn more about the student film here

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'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Couples Competition Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Engaged Couples (real people, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $1,750

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Nationwide Game Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Game Show Contestants (real people, all genders, 18-60)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Ladybugz' Pilot

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Fiona The Secretary (supporting, female, 22-29)

- Roles pay up to: $900

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Lyonesse Trilogy: Salt Kiss, Honey Cut, Bitter Burn'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Mark Trevena (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Tristan Thomas (lead, male, 20-25)

--- Isolde Laurence (lead, female, 18-22)

- Roles pay up to: $20,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.