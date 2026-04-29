Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Worcester.

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting in Cleveland

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Cleveland, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

guruXOX // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Lady Below'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ben Carter (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Rachel Carter (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Dr. Harris (day player, male, 60-70)

- Roles pay up to: $1,800

- Casting locations: Cleveland

- Learn more about the short film here

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'SHE-HE'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Reina Howard (lead, female, 16-21)

--- Dad, Michael Howard (supporting, male, 40-55)

--- Mom, Caroline Howard (supporting, female, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting locations: Cleveland

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Uglier Than Homemade Sin'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mary (lead, female, 25-39)

--- The Whistler (lead, male, 24-41)

- Roles pay up to: $600

- Casting locations: Cleveland

- Learn more about the short film here

muratart // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Roots Do Bleed'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Coretta Mosely (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Yvie Mosely (supporting, female, 21-30)

--- Oscar Junior (supporting, male, 30-60)

- Roles pay up to: $625

- Casting locations: Cleveland

- Learn more about the short film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Protected Source'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Marcus (supporting, male, 20-29)

--- Jimmy Melrose (supporting, male, 30-55)

--- Jessica Hautaire (day player, female, 35-55)

- Casting locations: Cleveland

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Fight Back

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Henchwoman (lead, female, 30+)

- Roles pay up to: $25

- Casting locations: Cleveland

- Learn more about the short film here

Dpongvit // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Dissolution'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Annie (lead, all genders, 20-35)

- Casting locations: Cleveland

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Couples Competition Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Engaged Couples (real people, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $1,750

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'DemonCode'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Saul (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Victor (lead, male, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.