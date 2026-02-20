Nashville Notes: Bailey Zimmerman's tour, Keith Urban's talk and more

Bailey Zimmerman launched his Different Night Same Rodeo tour Feb. 19 in Estero, Florida. In addition to his own hits, including "Rock and a Hard Place," "Where It Ends" and "Religiously," he threw in an unexpected cover of Miley Cyrus' "The Climb." Guess he's excited for that upcoming Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special.

Keith Urban will appear at the 2026 Country Radio Seminar to take part in a special Q&A about his work supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, including his interactions with patients and families. The appearance, scheduled for March 19, is part of a discussion called The Power Of Music And A Mission.

The Red Clay Strays have announced a new series of headlining concerts starting July 30 in Columbia, Maryland. The CMA Vocal Group of the Year will also perform Aug. 1 at Boston's TD Garden, Aug. 9 at New York's Madison Square Garden, Oct. 22 and 23 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and Nov. 13 in Atlanta's State Farm Arena. A presale starts Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. local time and continues through the general onsale date: Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. local time. You can visit the band's website for all the tour info. Meanwhile, their own Fan Fest 2026 will take place in Rexford, Montana, from June 24-28.

