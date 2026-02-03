Nashville notes: Eric Church plays Shorty Turns 40 + Dylan Scott's fair date

Eric Church will play Trombone Shorty's birthday celebration April 25 at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans. Grace Potter, Joan Jett, Branford Marsalis, Ivan Neville, Jill Scott, Mavis Staples, Irma Thomas and more will also take the stage for the Shorty Turns 40 show.

Vince Gill, Suzy Bogguss, John Oates and more are set to play the For Pete's Sake benefit Feb. 15 at Nashville's City Winery. Proceeds go to The Pete Huttlinger Fund for Adult Congenital Cardiac Research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The acclaimed guitarist passed away in 2016 at age 54.

Dylan Scott is booked to play the Great Darke County Fair Aug. 23 in Greenville, Ohio. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.