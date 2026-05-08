Nashville notes: George & Priscilla team up, New Music Friday releases and more

George Birge is about to release a duet with Priscilla Block. You can hear a snippet of "You Ain't" on his Instagram now. "I'm only outta my mind, baby, because you ain't," they sing in the heartbreak tune, which arrives May 15.

Parmalee will perform a headlining concert during The National Salute to America's Heroes, which will stream on Fox Nation live from Miami Beach on May 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

Vince Gill's seventh EP in the 50 Years from Home series, titled Nobody Held Her Like Me, is out now. It features six new songs, plus a version of his hit "Whenever You Come Around." While the title track sounds like it's about a girl, it's actually about a guitar.

Kameron Marlowe is out with a new single, "Running," which he says is about "the one that got away and the definition of passion and pain knowing that they aren't coming back."

Tigirlily Gold has a new track called "I Do or Die," which they say was influenced by "songs by confident women like The Chicks, The Band Perry, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert." In the song, the sisters sing, "Your new three-piece suit'll look great getting married in/ But if you mess this up, it'll be what you're buried in."

Ashley Cooke's new single "high school sweetheart," from her upcoming self-titled sophomore album, is out now.

The video for Josh Ross' "Scared of Getting Sober" is out now, as is the lyric video for Dylan Scott's "Slow Down Ol' Son."

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