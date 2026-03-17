Nashville notes: Hannah Dasher's new order + Chayce Beckham's Old Fashioned Tour

Chayce Beckham currently has nine more shows on his Old Fashioned Tour, amid being in the studio working on new music.

Hannah Dasher's Scattered, Smothered & Covered EP drops March 27, featuring classics by Tammy Wynette, Earl Thomas Conley and Hank Williams Jr. Her first cookbook, named for her viral video series, Stand by Your Pan, is out now.

Maren Morris will kick off her 12-date dreamGiRL Tour June 13 in Calgary, Alberta, marking the 10th anniversary of her debut album, HERO.

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