Nashville notes: Ricky Skaggs' 'Prayer' + Redferrin's debut

Ricky Skaggs' first new music in a decade arrives June 26 with his new track, "Say a Prayer." He joins Dierks Bentley on select dates on the Off the Map Summer Tour starting Friday.

The debut album from Redferrin, Been There Done That, drops Friday. It features 13 songs, including "Palm Trees" with Wiz Khalifa.

You can check out Midland's performance of "Shooting Memories with Tequila" from The Kelly Clarkson Show on YouTube now. Their fifth studio album, Stages, comes out Friday.

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