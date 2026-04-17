Nashville notes: Riley Green's 'Way' + Trisha Yearwood's surprise

Eric Church's July 6-8 shows at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre sold out in just minutes on Friday morning, after his Church Choir fan club maxed out their ticket allotment during the presale. It's the second year in a row the Chief has sold out multiple nights at the iconic venue.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum welcomed its 20 millionth visitor at its new location on Wednesday, after relocating from Music Row to Downtown in 2001. Former tour guide Trisha Yearwood surprised the Sagi family from Santa Clara, California, with a photo op.

Riley Green's new track, "My Way," is out now, ahead of his debut Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Marshals. He wrote the song by himself especially for the CBS/Paramount+ show.

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