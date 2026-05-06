The new 'Conversation' around Cole Swindell's 'You Should Be Here'

Cole Swindell's 'You Should Be Here: 10th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl' (Warner Records Nashville)

Cole Swindell's celebrating a decade of his pivotal You Should Be Here album with the 10th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl version.

Cole's second album was released on May 6, 2016, and would go on to be certified Platinum, spawning three number ones in a row: the title track, "Middle of a Memory" and "Flatliner" with Dierks Bentley.

"You Should Be Here," which was inspired by the passing of his father, became Cole's fifth consecutive chart-topper, spending a month atop Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

The news release announcing the vinyl teases that the follow-up "Conversation" is coming soon. Stay tuned to find out exactly what that means.

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