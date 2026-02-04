Next round of wintry weather arrives Friday

DAYTON, OH — A clipper system is expected to move through the Miami Valley on Friday. Early Friday morning, before sunrise, some light snow showers are possible.

The main event occurs between 7 AM and 1 PM. Snow is likely for much of the area. Southwest of Dayton, we may see some sleet or even freezing drizzle mix in briefly.

ACCUMULATION will be light. Temperatures are forecast to be near or slightly above freezing, and the system is coming through during the day. That’ll limit accumulation to 1-3″ for NE areas, closer to 1″ or less for SW areas.

TRAVEL IMPACTS should be minimal due to the temps/conditions mentioned above, and the fact that there is a lot of salt still on the roads. Even so, if snow comes down heavily enough, we could see slick roads develop.

Freezing drizzle may coat elevated surfaces like handrails or decks in a glaze of ice. No power outages.

