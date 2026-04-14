Ohio drug dealer known as ‘Panda’ learns punishment

COLUMBUS — A drug dealer has learned her punishment for selling drugs in central Ohio.

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Patricia Flesch, known as “Panda”, was sentenced to over 11 years in prison for the trafficking of large amounts of drugs.

Flesch was a well-known drug dealer in Ohio, according to the Department of Justice.

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Between September 2020 and June 2023, she sold fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

Flesch used houses and motels throughout the Columbus area to store and sell drugs.

At one time, she was coordinating the delivery of 10 to 15 pounds of meth weekly from a source in Texas, the DOJ said.

Law enforcement observed Flesch travel to different motels in Columbus and back to Helen Street nearly 440 times between March 16 and April 6, 2023.

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