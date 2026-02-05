Pieces of Paycor Stadium could be yours if you’re the highest bidder

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: A general view of inside Paycor Stadium during the second quarter of a game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 14, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — You can own a piece of furniture from the suites at Paycor Stadium.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hamilton County announced it plans to auction off pieces of furniture found in suites, following renovations, our news partners at WCPO reported.

This auction is happening a little less than a year after the county sold off 200 televisions removed from the stadium during renovations.

Fans will be able to get their hands on Bengals-branded items, including barstools and chairs.

TRENDING STORIES:

Other items will be available, including bar tables, padded stadium seats, bar sinks, beer taps, ice chests, and mini fridges.

The auction will be held Saturday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. at Nicodemus Auction Company.

There will be live, on-site bidding available,, and fans can bid online as well.

Bidding is already open, according to Hamilton County.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group