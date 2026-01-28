Reba McEntire to lead in memoriam at the Grammys

Reba McEntire will pay homage to those we've lost this year during Sunday's Grammy Awards.

"Watch @reba lead a touching in memoriam tribute to musical icons, alongside [Brandy Clark] and [Lukas Nelson]," the Grammys announced Wednesday on its socials.

The 2026 awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

You might remember Reba also led a 40th anniversary tribute to The Golden Girls with Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman at September's 77th Emmy Awards, performing the iconic theme song, "Thank You for Being a Friend."

So far, there's no word on what she'll sing with Brandy and Lukas on Sunday.

The Grammys will air on ABC in 2027.

