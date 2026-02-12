Reba McEntire marks 35 years of a 'Fancy' phenomenon

Reba McEntire's celebrating more than three decades of what is arguably her signature song.

"Here's your one chance, Fancy!!" she posted on Wednesday. "Can't believe it's been 35 years since we released this single."

The third single from Reba's Rumor Has It album, "Fancy" went to radio on Feb. 11, 1991. Though it would only peak at #8, it's gone on to be certified triple Platinum by the RIAA.

In her post, Reba encouraged fans to celebrate with her accompanying "Fancy" Funko, which comes with the pillbox hat, oversize glasses and black ensemble from the music video. It's also holding the infamous "heart-shaped locket that said to thine own self be true" in its hand.

"Fancy" was originally written and recorded by "Ode to Billie Joe" hitmaker Bobbie Gentry in 1969.

