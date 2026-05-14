Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Charlie Daniels Band and more join Library of Congress collection

The music of Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, The Charlie Daniels Band and Rosanne Cash is officially becoming part of American history, as their work joins the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress.

Reba's Rumor Has It album is one of only 25 recordings chosen this year, alongside Rosanne's 1993 album, The Wheel, The CDB's "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" and Vince's "Go Rest High on That Mountain."

“I’ve been writing songs for over 50 years, and if you asked me straight up what’s the one song you’d want to be remembered for, I would pick this one, hands down. Wouldn’t even be close,” Vince says. “In my era of success, it was probably the least charting record I’ve ever had, but what this song has gone on to do for other people is what makes it special to me."

Ray Charles' pivotal Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music from 1962 is also part of country's 2026 contributions, alongside country alum Taylor Swift's 1989 album.



Other cultural juggernauts like José Feliciano's "Feliz Navidad," Beyoncé's "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)," Chaka Kahn's "I Feel for You" and Gladys Knight and the Pips' "Midnight Train to Georgia" also enter the collection.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.