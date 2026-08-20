Report: Post Malone engaged

Post Malone performs at halftime during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium on November 27, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Chiefs 31-28. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Post Malone will "have some help" becoming a husband.

The singer is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend, Christy Lee. They first went public with their relationship in 2025.

Christy's friend Marina Hollyer posted the news on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. "My best friend in the world just got engaged. Love you more than words Toph!!!" she wrote, captioning a photo of Christy sitting on Posty's lap, showing off a ring and wearing a sash that read, "Bride to be."

She added several other photos that appeared to be taken the night of the engagement.

Another friend, Brooke Donovan, posted a photo on her Instagram Story of Posty and Christy kissing in front of a rosebush. "So happy for you both!" she captioned the photo.

ABC Audio has reached out to Posty's reps for confirmation.

Post Malone was previously engaged to Hee Sung "Jamie" Park, the mother of his daughter, but they split in early 2025.

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