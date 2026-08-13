Rhett Akins will celebrate his birthday by becoming an Opry member

Rhett Akins will officially be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on his birthday, Tuesday, Oct. 13.

His son Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Jamey Johnson and Jon Pardi are just some of the artists who'll play that night in his honor.

Jon surprised Rhett with the invitation back in June. Rhett's one of the writers of Jon's 2017 #1 "Dirt on My Boots."

Known for his own hits "That Ain't My Truck" and "Don't Get Me Started," Rhett's written 36 country number ones, going on to become a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and ACM Songwriter of the Decade.

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