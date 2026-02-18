Stacker compiled the richest billionaires in Georgia using data from Forbes

Richest billionaires in Ohio

Stacker compiled the richest billionaires in Ohio using data from Forbes. Net worth is as of Feb. 13, 2026.

The first billionaire is generally considered to be John D. Rockefeller in 1916, though some argue it was Henry Ford in 1925. Fast-forward over 100 years and there are now around 3,000 billionaires around the world. Read on to see which billionaires live in your area and the richest across the country.

#9. Norma Lerner

- Net worth: $1.2 billion

- Source: Banking

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Cleveland, Ohio

#8. Randolph Lerner

- Net worth: $1.2 billion

- Source: Banking, credit cards

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Cleveland, Ohio

#7. Nancy Lerner

- Net worth: $1.2 billion

- Source: Banking, credit cards

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Cleveland, Ohio

#6. Larry Connor & family

- Net worth: $2.1 billion

- Source: Real estate

- Industry: Real Estate

- Lives in: Miamisburg, Ohio

#5. Vivek Ramaswamy

- Net worth: $2.2 billion

- Source: investments

- Industry: Healthcare

- Lives in: Columbus, Ohio

#4. August Troendle

- Net worth: $3.4 billion

- Source: Pharmaceutical services

- Industry: Healthcare

- Lives in: Cincinnati, Ohio

#3. Mike Brown & family

- Net worth: $5.0 billion

- Source: Cincinnati Bengals

- Industry: Sports

- Lives in: Cincinnati, Ohio

#2. Denise York & family

- Net worth: $8.4 billion

- Source: San Francisco 49ers

- Industry: Sports

- Lives in: Youngstown, Ohio

#1. Les Wexner & family

- Net worth: $9.1 billion

- Source: Retail

- Industry: Fashion & Retail

- Lives in: New Albany, Ohio

Richest billionaires in the U.S.

#10. Warren Buffett

- Net worth: $147.9 billion

- Source: Berkshire Hathaway

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Omaha, Nebraska

#9. Jim Walton & family

- Net worth: $148.8 billion

- Source: Walmart

- Industry: Fashion & Retail

- Lives in: Bentonville, Arkansas

#8. Rob Walton & family

- Net worth: $151.6 billion

- Source: Walmart

- Industry: Fashion & Retail

- Lives in: Bentonville, Arkansas

#7. Jensen Huang

- Net worth: $159.0 billion

- Source: Semiconductors

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Los Altos, California

#6. Larry Ellison

- Net worth: $206.2 billion

- Source: Oracle

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Lanai, Hawaii

#5. Jeff Bezos

- Net worth: $214.1 billion

- Source: Amazon

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Miami, Florida

#4. Mark Zuckerberg

- Net worth: $220.7 billion

- Source: Facebook

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Palo Alto, California

#3. Sergey Brin

- Net worth: $232.3 billion

- Source: Google

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Los Altos, California

#2. Larry Page

- Net worth: $251.7 billion

- Source: Google

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Palo Alto, California

#1. Elon Musk

- Net worth: $850.2 billion

- Source: Tesla, SpaceX

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Austin, Texas