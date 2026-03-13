Riley Green's 'cool' new problem on tour

Riley Green has a steamy new duet out with Carly Pearce titled "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay."

He also has a new tour to prepare for, as his Cowboy As It Gets run kicks off April 16 in Southaven, Mississippi.

"I'm taking out Justin Moore, who I'm a huge fan of, and several other artists that I love, and it's gonna be great," Riley says.

Drake White, Mackenzie Carpenter, Zach John King, Hannah McFarland and Adam Hood are the other artists who will join him along the way.

For the first time, Riley's grappling with a new problem on tour — but it's one he's plenty happy to have.

"We got a lot of big songs now that we get to play, and I'm getting to this cool point in my career where I get to kind of pick through them," he tells ABC Audio. "Like, I have to figure out which ones I want to play in my live show."

Riley's Cowboy As It Gets Tour is set to wrap Aug. 22 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.