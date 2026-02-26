Russell Dickerson's new EP will be 'Worth Your Wild'

Russell Dickerson is setting you up with some new beach tunes in time for spring break.

His new Worth Your Wild EP will arrive March 6, with three new tracks accompanying the current single and title cut: "B.O.A.T.," "2 Limes, 2 Coronas" and "Spring Break"

You can get a preview of "B.O.A.T." plus a behind-the-scenes look at the cover shoot on Russell's socials.

The first round of the 2026 Russellmania Tour cranks up April 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Russell is also set to play a just-announced set at Nashville's Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest in June.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.