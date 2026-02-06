Saddle up & 'Ride, Ride, Ride" with George Birge & Luke Bryan

George Birge and Luke Bryan have just started to "Ride, Ride, Ride."

George co-wrote his new radio single with Tyler Hubbard, Casey Brown and Parker Welling, and the collaboration with Luke came together on 2025's Country Song Came On Tour.

"George was on the road with me last year and we were catching up after a show one night," Luke recalls. "I asked him to play me a song and he played this one. I loved the message and just thought he and the other writers had knocked it out of the park."

"The next morning he asked me if I wanted to be on the song with him and I honestly didn't even hesitate," Luke continues. "These are the kinds of moments that make me excited and I am proud to be a part of it."

The "Mind on You" hitmaker always knew he wanted Luke on the song.

“I’ve respected Luke Bryan’s career for a long time," George says. "It’s still crazy to me that I get to call him a mentor and a friend, and when I wrote this song, I knew I had to ask him to be a part of it."

"It’s an honor to share this one with him, and it’s a message I think a lot of people could use right now,” he adds.

It's a message George will be spreading as he continues his Cowboy Songs Tour this weekend in Wichita, Kansas, and Oklahoma City.

