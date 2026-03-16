Scotty McCreery & Darius Rucker meet up in London for first performance of 'Bottle Rockets'

Scotty McCreery and Darius Rucker finally got the chance to sing "Bottle Rockets" together Friday night at the Country 2 Country festival.

"Unreal night in London!" Scotty wrote on Instagram, along with some photos. "Singing 'Bottle Rockets' with D for the first time at The O2 during C2C is definitely one for the memory book. Thanks for coming out, Darius!!"

"Bottle Rockets" hit #1 in September for Scotty and Hootie & the Blowfish. It features a rerecording of the band's 1995 hit, "Hold My Hand."

The two also performed "Wagon Wheel," a smash for Darius in 2013.

Scotty played Belfast, Glasgow, and Berlin as part of C2C. On Friday, he'll play the Grand Ole Opry at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

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