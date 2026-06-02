Several people arrested after reports of racing on Paycor Stadium property

CINCINNATI — Several people have been arrested after allegedly trespassing and street racing downtown on Paycor Stadium property.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police told our news partners at WCPO that six adults were arrested, but all will face different charges.

Cincinnati police were called just after midnight Tuesday when Paycor Stadium security called and reported people were racing in the terrace.

One of the people arrested, 28-year-old Temur Nurmatov, has been charged with drag racing and criminal trespass.

TRENDING STORIES:

Nurmatov is accused of street racing and doing burnouts in a gray Ford Mustang.

Court records show 19-year-old Madina Esenova, 23-year-old Bekdillo Khamidullaev, 21-year-old Dilmurod Nurmatov, 28-year-old Akhmadjon Valiev and 23-year-old Momtozakhon Zaburova were all also charged with criminal trespass.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]