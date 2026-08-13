Shaboozey and Lainey Wilson to play 2026 Global Citizen Festival

Lainey Wilson and Shaboozey are two of the artists set to perform at the 2026 Global Citizen Festival, happening Sept. 26 on the Great Lawn in New York’s Central Park.

Other performers include Lenny Kravitz, Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, who will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Fugees' album The Score; John Legend; and K-Pop stars TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

The event will be hosted by Global Citizen Ambassador Hugh Jackman, with appearances by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan and Gayle King.

“It’s time to gather once again on the Great Lawn, in the middle of New York City, to tell the world an end to extreme poverty is possible,” says Jackman. “There’s something every one of us can do to change the world, and what better way to participate than by taking action with Global Citizen, earning those points, and celebrating with a day of music and advocacy to close out the summer. See you there!”

Free tickets can be earned by taking action through the Global Citizen app or globalcitzenfestival.com on the issues Global Citizen is focusing on this year. These include helping more children go to school, supporting farmers who feed their communities and providing electricity to millions of people around the world.

Global Citizen Festival launched in 2012 featuring performances by Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Foo Fighters and others. Subsequent festivals were headlined by such artists as Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé and more.

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